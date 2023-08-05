Neighbors put the pieces together after EF-3 tornado tears through Virginia Beach

Debris, trees, and destroyed furniture line the streets, but neighbors said there is progress every day.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One week after a devastating EF-3 tornado tore through a Virginia Beach community, neighbors are still putting the pieces together of their destroyed or broken homes.

The cleanup process has been slow and lengthy, according to several neighbors in the Haversham community, but it has also brought neighbors together.

"Every day I see people out there working together to help one another out," Debbie Payne, an impacted homeowner, said. "Just this morning even more people are out getting the debris that flew out of the window."

Payne considered herself lucky, as her house is still standing. Her home will have to undergo several renovations after the tornado shattered several windows, destroyed pillars, and damaged the roof.

Payne said almost every day, she has heard chainsaws and clean-up crews clambering down the streets to help her neighbors. She said it would not surprise her if it took weeks or even months for her neighborhood to completely recover.

"When we first came out of the house, our front yard was completely destroyed," Payne said. "We've come a long way, but for some who have lost everything, I cannot imagine what they are going through."

A Virginia Beach Fire Department spokeswoman outlined the damage to homes in the Chelsea and Great Neck area including:

28 affected

33 minor

36 major

9 destroyed