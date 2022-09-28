Virginia Beach Neptune Festival canceled due to approaching storm, some events rescheduled

The International Sandsculpting Championship tent will open to guests on Oct. 3, and the Hometown Heroes event inside Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront will go on.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Neptune Festival's Boardwalk Weekend has been canceled because of the approaching storm, but you can still catch a few of the festival's trademark events.

Normally, from 2nd Street to 33rd Street, hundreds of vendors would be lined up along the boardwalk. That won't be happening this year, because of Hurricane Ian.

"Due to the forecasted heavy rains, tidal flooding, and gusty winds for this weekend, we are unable to guarantee a safe and enjoyable environment," organizers wrote.

Here's what's been canceled:

Neptune’s Art & Craft Show

All Concerts at 24th and 31st Street Parks

All Boardwalk vendors

Neptune’s Healthy Haven

Neptune’s 8k Race

Poseidon’s Playground Family Fun Zone

Neptune’s Touch-A-Truck Experience

Neptune’s Grand Parade

Neptune’s Surfing Classic (potential postponement)

Atlantic Regatta

Youth Art Show

Chrysler Museum Mobile Glass Studio

Sandsculpting Clinics

The boardwalk weekend is the culmination of weeks of celebration each year. At least that means people were able to enjoy some of the festivities already.

The Virginia Symphony Orchestra put on a series of free concerts at the Oceanfront, and there was also a Craft Beer Festival in late August.

There are plans to salvage a few key events, too.

The International Sandsculpting Championship tent will open to guests from Oct. 3-9, after the forecasted storm, and the Hometown Heroes event inside Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront will go on. Four-time Super Bowl Champion Rocky Bleier will be speaking there.

Kit Chope, the festival's CEO, said it was disappointing to have to cancel the flagship weekend.

"With the support of more than 900 dedicated volunteers, we welcome more than 400,000 visitors during the three-day event. Add to that 225 artists, 150 vendors and nonprofit partners, all event participants, and you have a lot of moving parts," he wrote. "This heartbreaking decision was not made lightly, but it’s the right one. The community’s safety is paramount.”

You can find the festival's full details online.

Other weekend events around Hampton Roads have also been cancelled.

Newport News Fall Festival

The Newport News Fall Festival has also been canceled for 2022.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Newport News Special Events said the festival has been canceled for this year, and the group said it looks forward to planning the festival in 2023.

The festival, which was expected to feature a wide variety of unique vendors, live entertainment, hot air balloon rides and pumpkin patch, was supposed to run from October 1 to 2.

Virginia Children's Festival

Norfolk Festevents said it's monitoring the weather and working to move the Virginia Children's Festival to an indoor location.

People can visit festevents.org for weather-related updates.

Suffolk Peanut Fest parade

The Suffolk Peanut Fest Parade set for Oct. 1 was canceled due to the incoming inclement weather and it won't be rescheduled.

The event's other festivities are still on, though. Between Oct. 6 and 9, there will be carnival rides, live bands, a shrimp feast, a peanut cup race, a chalk art competition, fireworks and a demolition derby.

Chesapeake Autumn Fest & Arbor Day Ceremony

The Chesapeake Autumn Fest planned for the Arboretum on Saturday was just canceled.