VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The 45th annual Neptune Festival is taking place this weekend at the Oceanfront.

The festival's big event — Neptune's International Sand Sculpting Championship — will have 22 sand sculptures created by international sculptors.

The festival will offer daily concerts — featuring 35 local and national performers — along 32 blocks on the boardwalk.

More than 250 artists will showcase their work at the Art & Craft Show on the boardwalk.

Other events include: Neptune's 8K Race, Grand Parade, Volleyball Tournament, Atlantic Regatta, and Youth Art Show.

Here's the schedule:

Friday, Sept. 28., noon to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 29., 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 30., noon to 11 p.m.

For more information on individual events, visit http://www.neptunefestival.com.

