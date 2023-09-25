Neptune Festival's sand sculpting competition underway

Sculptors will have three days to complete their masterpieces before they're unveiled to the public.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Master sand sculptors from around the world poured into Virginia Beach as the Neptune's International Sandsculpting Championship kicked off Monday.

Festival organizers called the competition, which will produce 22 sand sculptures, the "crown jewel" of the Neptune Festival's Annual Boardwalk.

"This is no ordinary competition; it's one of the largest sand sculpting showdowns on the planet," according to organizers.

The competition is comprised of 32 artists who will either be working solo or on one of the ten doubles team. They will have three days to complete their masterpieces before the sculptures are unveiled to the public.

Attendees will get a chance to see the pieces up close Friday through Sunday.

The nearly two dozen pieces will be sprawled along the sand between 6th and 8th streets under the fully tented "Land of Sand."

"It’s been the signature event of the Virginia Beach Neptune Festival since its inception, and has grown to the most prestigious event of its kind in the nation," the festival's website reads.

Not only will attendees get to see these carefully crafted sculptures, but there will also be "quicksand competitions" happening.

And if anyone wants to try their hand at the craft there will be sand sculpting lessons available on the Oceanfront at 6th Street. Classes are being offered from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, with an additional class available from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Organizers say those interested in participating should show up early as space is limited. Additional details on the sand clinics can be found on the Neptune Festival's website here.