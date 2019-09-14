VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Code Ninjas celebrated the opening of its newest center in Virginia Beach on Saturday.

Code Ninjas teaches kids ages 7-14 how to code by building video games.

The center emphasizes STEM education—science, technology, engineering and math—using coding, logic, and problem-solving.

The opening showcased the state-of-the-art center and offered tours, activities and STEM games.

The center is located at 3300 Princess Anne Road.

RELATED: IN SESSION: Suffolk students learn coding with robotics

RELATED: Students at Virginia Beach Detention center learn to code

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.