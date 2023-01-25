New charges filed against man who allegedly hit, killed Navy sailor outside Virginia Beach restaurant

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney Office said that Robinson now faces involuntary manslaughter and hit-and-run charges.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man who has been accused of hitting and killing a Navy sailor with his car in July of 2022 had a charge withdrawn and new charges filed, according to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney Office.

40-year-old Stephen "Tyler" Murphy died from his injuries after being struck by a car driven by the suspect, Joshua Ceruti Robinson, in front of CP Shuckers on Shore Drive.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of July 5. Investigators think that there was a dispute between the two men that led to Murphy being hit by the car.

A woman, Lindsey Chapman, was with the men, and police said she helped get Murphy to Sentara Leigh Hospital.

Then, police officers were called to the hospital, and found Murphy with life-threatening head injuries.

Murphy was later transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, but he died on July 6.

Police said Robinson was initially charged with malicious wounding, and Chapman was charged with accessory after the fact. She had been in the car with Robinson and had failed to report the incident.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney Office said that the initial charge has been withdrawn, and Robinson now faces involuntary manslaughter and hit-and-run personal injury charges.