VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Court documents reveal new information into the case of a man accused of attempted murder after a three-vehicle crash.

Matthew Rushin, 20, was formally charged with 2nd degree attempted murder. According to police, he caused a three-vehicle crash that left a man severely injured with life-threatening injuries.

Court documents reveal that a witness believed Rushin was trying to commit suicide. Documents explained that there is surveillance video that could support that claim.

The paperwork said Rushin cut across the median and drove into oncoming traffic. His car drove into another vehicle which seriously injured a 77-year-old man.

Rushin’s family has defended his character since word got out about the arrest.

His mother wrote in a Facebook post that “He would NEVER intentionally hurt anyone!”