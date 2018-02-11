Court documents reveal new details about a traffic stop at the Oceanfront that turned into a meth lab bust.

On August 21 around 8:45 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach. The officer ran the vehicle tags. They came back to a stolen vehicle.

The officer found that the driver, 47-year-old Michael Whalen of Winchester, Virginia, had several warrants against him in another Virginia jurisdiction. Whalen also has six felony convictions, including possessing drugs like PCP, marijuana, unlawful wounding and reckless driving.

Police found 38-year-old Yasmine Reid of Virginia Beach was also in the vehicle. According to documents, the woman was homeless and had five felony convictions for manufacturing, selling and possessing a controlled substance.

Court paperwork said the officer found bottles containing lithium, fertilizer and a sulfur substance. There were also several plastic bags with a light brown material, crystalline material, or a white sediment in them. A forensics report shows the materials were pseudoephedrine and meth.

Whalen was charged with Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Manufacture, Sale, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Control Act.

Reid was arrested and charged with Manufacture, Sale, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Act.

A judge certified the charges against Reid Thursday and are expected to go before a grand jury on November 19th. Whalen’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 13th.

