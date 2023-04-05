Virginia Beach food truck is providing healthy school lunches

VB Scratch is extending the cafeteria beyond the building with additional fresh and healthy meals.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Students in Virginia Beach are getting a new healthy lunch option!

Virginia Beach City Public Schools launched a new food truck service to spice up lunchtime.

A renovated pony delivery truck will park at Green Run High School for just under an hour around noon.

The service is run by VB Scratch, a program looking to bring fresh cooking to all Virginia Beach public school cafeterias.

Some of the menu items included pizza, sloppy joes and wraps. Students could also get a side and some milk.

According to the school division, the food truck is possible through grant funds from No Kid Hungry and the Hansen Family Foundation.

It aims to be a healthy "extension of the cafeteria" that provides students with nutritious and tasty scratch-cooked meals. Scratch cooking means that food is prepared with fresh ingredients, and without preservatives or additives.

VB Scratch is looking to grow scratch and speed scratch menu items by at least 5% each year in all public school cafeterias in the city.

The organization also wants to modernize kitchens, educate students about nutrition, establish staff professional development and expand school gardens.