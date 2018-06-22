VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- It's a first for the US Navy and the City of Virginia Beach.

On Friday, the Virginia Beach Fire Department and Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story dedicated a joint fire station on the base. Fire and Navy officials say they hope the new location will make for quicker response times for people in the North End and near Shore Drive.

The station will also support the base.

It will house emergency responders who will be ready to handle life-threatening medical or water emergencies, or those trapped by fire.

13News Now

© 2018 WVEC