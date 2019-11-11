VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Lidl announced it will open its newest store in Virginia on Wednesday, November 13.

The new food market at 1030 Independence Boulevard will open after a ribbon-cutting event at 7:40 a.m., It will kick off a weekend of get-them-while-you-can special offers, giveaways, and prizes for shoppers.

The Virginia Beach store will be Lidl’s fourth in the city and tenth in Hampton Roads. The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Sunday.

“We look forward to expanding our presence in Virginia Beach and getting to know even more customers in the community,” said Virginia Beach Store Manager Dani Perdue. “Come out and shop with us in November to check out our high-quality products and low prices!”

Special officers during the grand opening include:

The first 100 customers will be presented with a special gift card ranging from $5 to $100 each.

Shoppers can get free samples of an array of Lidl’s products and a complimentary Lidl reusable bag while supplies last.

Games, activities, prizes, special deals, and giveaways throughout the grand opening weekend.

Lidl operates 10,800 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing around 287,000 employees globally. Click here to learn more about Lidl.

RELATED: Lidl to provide medical benefits for all part-time Virginia employees

RELATED: New Lidl opens in Newport News