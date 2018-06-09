VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — After the closing of Green Flash Brewery earlier this year, Virginia Beach beer lovers can enjoy a new brewing company.

New Realm Brewing Company is ready for its grand opening at the Virginia Beach location. Located at 1209 Craft Lane, the brewery will feature a tasting room, a 44,000 square-foot outdoor beer garden with fire pits, adult game areas and a patio bar, and a large private event space.

The brewery's grand opening weekend includes music by the Deloreans and cuisine by Hangry's on Thursday, September 6 beginning at 7:30 p.m. Festivities continue Friday, September 7 at 6 p.m. with music by Brian Schultz and food from Pelican Pete's Pizza and Redwood Smoke Shack. The Michael Clark Band will play Saturday, September 8 starting at 6 p.m. while Sofrito and Vicki Vails will offer the featured cuisine. The Roebuck Band will close out the opening weekend on Sunday at 3 p.m. with Pittsburgh's Best and 4 Spices Mediterranean filling the menu.

"New Realm Brewing Company understands the many advantages and opportunities in locating in Virginia Beach," said Warren D. Harris, Director of Virginia Beach Economic Development, in a press release. "In addition, they are bringing new talent to the region and doubling the number of new jobs in Virginia Beach."

For the grand opening, New Realm will have its popular Hoplandia and Hoptropilis American IPA brands, Euphonia Pilsner, Kikimora Imperial IPA, and select limited-release seasonal beers.

Craft beer fans can also enjoy New Realm pints at local craft-focused bars, restaurants, and retailers in Southside Hampton Roads after the brewing company established a distribution agreement with Hoffman Beverage.

"We are investing heavily in our new Virginia Beach brewery and community by enhancing the quality lab as well as building an outdoor bar, a full kitchen, and seating for more than 400 people," said New Realm co-founder and CEO Carey Falcone. "We anticipate hiring 105 people at current full capacity."

New Realm Brewing Company is an Atlanta-based company and has partnered with The Miller Group to lease the property after the San Diego-based business, Green Flash, closed its doors in March.

For more information about New Realm Brewing Company, click here.

