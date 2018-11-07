VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WVEC) — Newly obtained video shows the calm before the chaos after a gunman opened fire on an unsuspecting crowd at the Oceanfront after July 4th festivities.

The video recorded in a store starts out around 12:28 a.m. with what looks like tourists walking in the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue. Moments later, people frantically scatter into the store.

After days of investigation, police arrested Ladarius Trisvan as the shooter.

In the minutes leading up to the shooting, shop owners, who did not want to be identified in fear of retaliation, said Trisvan was walking in front of the store.

The video shows the man going to the corner of the store outside and standing in front of a sign that obscures his and other others faces.

Soon, the video shows movement in the area and a muzzle flash.

Police say six tourists were shot as a result but sustained only minor injuries.

A judge granted Trisvan a bond hearing scheduled for Friday morning.

