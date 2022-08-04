New Virginia Beach City Hall unveiled

The $50M building is located next to the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. The new city council chamber has more than 350 seats, with an overflow room for 100 more.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Officials on Friday unveiled Virginia Beach's new city hall.

The $50 million building is located next to the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. The new city council chamber has more than 350 seats, with an overflow room for 100 more people.

We're told crews added new security features in the aftermath of the mass shooting nearly three years ago that killed 12 people inside Building 2.

"We had a lot of security features in the building, but the things that we looked hardest at changing were providing additional ballistic panels in certain aspects of the building to enable employees to be safe," said Virginia Beach Public Works facilities engineer Tom Nicholas.

He added: "There are security officers in the building who are capable of responding in real-time."

City leaders previously told 13News Now they also plan to renovate Buildings 1 and 11, but construction wouldn't begin until work on the new city hall and renovations in Building 2 are completed.