New Virginia Beach City Manager shares leadership style, goals for city

Patrick Duhaney, who will start as Virginia Beach City Manager on July 20, said his commitment to transparency and integrity are top reasons he landed the job.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Patrick Duhaney is leaving a city manager position in Cincinnati to take the same role in Virginia Beach.

He’ll become the first black city manager in Virginia Beach’s history, which he said comes with high expectations.

“Yeah, I feel extra pressure to make sure I do the job with honesty and integrity and set a good path," he said. "Trail-blaze a path for those who may follow in my shoes."

Talking to members of the press Wednesday, Duhaney said his integrity is paramount.

“I’m low-key, easygoing," he said. "I don’t play favoritism and I don’t hold grudges.”

The 37-year-old said he was sold on the area by a top-notch government, a strong community and diverse assets throughout the city. Plus, the beach helped.

“Honestly, too, I was born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica," Duhaney explained. "In Kingston there’s an ocean, so I think the ocean was calling me as well.”

Duhaney said he believes the mayor and city council unanimously appointed him because of his commitment to transparency.

“Transparency, to me, is how you maintain your credibility," he said. "A lot of times we can say we do things, but unless people see how the sausage is made, they don’t necessarily buy into it."

Addressing last year's mass shooting, Duhaney said the centralization of the Human Resources Department is a good step, and he wants to actively listen and help the community heal from the tragedy.

“I feel I have the emotional intelligence to help work with the city and employees to navigate the situation, and a lot of that comes from [my experience as] a combat veteran," he said.

Duhaney replaces former City Manager Dave Hansen, who said sea-level rise was a top priority.

“There’s no easy fix for that," Duhaney weighed in. "It costs a lot of money - but how do you stretch it out and fund it in a way that keeps the city competitive and affordable for its residents?"

He said he’s focused on equity and inclusion throughout Virginia Beach, and that includes a review of recent protests against systemic racism and police brutality.

“With the racial injustice and social unrest in the community, we have to evaluate police departments and policing procedures that we’re doing in a way that the community supports," he said.