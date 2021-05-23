New Virginia Beach studio serves as collaborative space & training ground for creatives

A new photography studio has opened in Hampton Roads, but it's more than just a space to rent.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This weekend is the grand opening of True Collective, a training ground and collaboration space for creative types in Hampton Roads.

Will Hawkins has worked as a professional photographer for years and now he’s taking his passion for the creative industry to the next level.

He’s opened a new studio in Virginia Beach that any up-and-coming - or established - photographer can use.

“I do this because I didn’t have this. I didn’t have this when I started 10 years ago," Hawkins said. “We don’t have a lot of things here where people can come and learn from other creatives who are actually doing it.”

It’s a place where photographers and videographers can come together to collaborate and share ideas. He also offers classes and tutorials.

The studio has everything you need from lighting to backdrops.

“We have more canvass backdrops coming from Italy so they’re taking a while to get here," Hawkins said.

He said at True Collective, experts can share their knowledge, newer photographers can grow their business and everyone can bring their ideas to life.

“We just wanted a space where people of all different types of creatives can come together and create," he said.

To celebrate the grand opening, Hawkins held a contest this weekend to see who could take the best photo in his new studio. All the equipment was available for free.

The winner gets a $500 prize. You can vote for who you believe took the best photo once Hawkins posts the contestants on True Collective's official social media page.

The studio is available for bookings, visit the True Collective website for more information.