'VBCPS does not tolerate acts of hate' | Noose found hanging from tree at Newtown Elementary

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach school officials and police are investigating after a staff member found a noose at Newtown Elementary School.

Families got a message that the rope was found hanging from a tree on school property. A social media post appears to show the rope dangling from a tree near the parking lot.

In a statement sent to Newtown parents, the school said, "This has caused some understandable feelings of fear and stress amongst our staff and we’re making you aware because we believe it is important to be transparent with our school community."

School officials said the Virginia Beach City Public Schools' Office of Security and Emergency Management and Virginia Beach Police Department are "thoroughly investigating this matter and are increasing their patrols."

VBCPS Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence said the division does not tolerate any acts of hate.

"I am horrified by what can only be seen as a racially motivated act and can assure our community that VBCPS does not tolerate acts of hate of any kind. We will fully support and cooperate with our law enforcement partners to ensure this matter is thoroughly investigated. If anyone has any information about the incident, we ask that they report it to the Virginia Beach Police Department," Spence said in a statement.