Police said the child, who is younger than 10, had critical injuries and was airlifted to the hospital.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Emergency workers had to call for Nightingale after a car hit a child Thursday morning.

Virginia Beach police officers said the child was younger than 10 years old.

The car hit the child around 11:15 a.m. in the 5700 block of Albright Drive.

The child's injuries were life-threatening.