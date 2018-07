VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — First responders have called for a Nightingale air ambulance after a juvenile on a bicycle was hit by a vehicle in Virginia Beach.

The Virginia Beach dispatch supervisor reports the accident happened around 1:10 p.m. at South Plaza Trail and Brenneman Trail.

The emergency helicopter was called because the bicyclist is reportedly unresponsive, but breathing.

No other information is immediately available.

Nightingale air ambulance on scene of accident involving juvenile on bike: https://t.co/J1iSytfHIc pic.twitter.com/M7NRDxz12J — 13News Now (@13NewsNow) July 17, 2018

