No injuries reported, but eight apartments damaged in two-alarm fire in Virginia Beach

This isn't the first large fire at the Indian Lakes apartment community this year. In July, 16 units were damaged in another two-alarm fire.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — No injuries have been reported after a huge fire erupted in an apartment complex in Virginia Beach late Sunday afternoon.

According to emergency dispatch, this fire was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the Indian Lakes apartment complex near Indian River Road and Yellow Knife Trail.

According to a social media post from the Virginia Beach Fire Department, there were eight units damaged, the occupants all evacuated safely, and no injuries have been reported.

This isn't the first large fire at the Indian Lakes apartment community this year. In July, more than 30 people were displaced and 16 units were damaged in another fire that required two alarms.



In that instance, the fire department only characterized the cause as "accidental" without explaining how it actually occurred.

We don't yet know how many people have been impacted by this fire.