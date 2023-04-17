No one hurt after multiple brush fires break out in Virginia Beach

All of the fires were declared under control by 11:26 a.m. The cause of the brush fires is under investigation.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Fire Department and a specialty firetruck designed to handle brush fires from the Oceana Volunteer Fire Department responded to several brush fires on Monday.

According to a spokesperson for VBFD, units first responded to reports of a brush fire along the 1200 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard at 10:54 a.m.

Once firefighters arrived, they found that several other brush fires had popped up at nearby distances.

All of the fires were declared under control by 11:26 a.m.

The cause of the brush fires is under investigation, and no one was hurt.