No one hurt after multiple brush fires break out in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Fire Department and a specialty firetruck designed to handle brush fires from the Oceana Volunteer Fire Department responded to several brush fires on Monday.
According to a spokesperson for VBFD, units first responded to reports of a brush fire along the 1200 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard at 10:54 a.m.
Once firefighters arrived, they found that several other brush fires had popped up at nearby distances.
All of the fires were declared under control by 11:26 a.m.
The cause of the brush fires is under investigation, and no one was hurt.
If you spot a brush fire nearby at any point, it's important to alert your fire department immediately. According to the National Fire Protection Association, these types of fires can spread quickly and can use lots of resources to fight.