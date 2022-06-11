No one seriously injured after fire at shooting range in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Fire Department was on the scene of a fire on the roof of a business on Saturday afternoon.
According to a tweet, it happened at Freedom Shooting Academy, which is on Virginia Beach Boulevard. The first alarm went off shortly after 2 p.m.
Firefighters found heavy smoke and that a fire had started in the ventilation system and traveled up to the roof.
Crews were still on scene two hours later, but the fire was extinguished. Nine people were assessed by medics, but no one was taken to the hospital for any injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.