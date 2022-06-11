No one seriously injured after fire at shooting range in Virginia Beach

Firefighters found heavy smoke and that a fire had started in the ventilation system and traveled up to the roof.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Fire Department was on the scene of a fire on the roof of a business on Saturday afternoon.

According to a tweet, it happened at Freedom Shooting Academy, which is on Virginia Beach Boulevard. The first alarm went off shortly after 2 p.m.

Crews on scene of a commercial structure fire on Virginia Beach Blvd, reported fire on the roof. Everyone evacuated, no reported injuries. pic.twitter.com/Yc80T6XxBc — VBFD (@VirginiaBeachFD) June 11, 2022

Firefighters found heavy smoke and that a fire had started in the ventilation system and traveled up to the roof.

Crews were still on scene two hours later, but the fire was extinguished. Nine people were assessed by medics, but no one was taken to the hospital for any injuries.