VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A local nonprofit known for giving back to the community around the holidays, has another big initiative coming up for Thanksgiving—and they need your help.

Sisters Healing Sisters Incorporated needs hats, gloves, and money so they can give the homeless, warm clothes and a warm dinner.

Founder Rickkita Taylor says it's their third annual Homeless but not Hopeless initiative.

“We feel like homelessness does not have enough attention in Virginia Beach however the issue is bigger than we know,” Taylor said.

“We’re going to go down to the oceanfront, to the JCOC center [Judeo-Christian Outreach Center] and feed around 80 people and also hand out toiletries bags and cold weather items like hats and gloves.”

The group relies entirely on donations; So Taylor says she needs the community to step in and help.

“We are in desperate need of hats and gloves to give out as well as any monetary donations they want to give towards the food,” she said.

Taylor said if you’re interested in donating or volunteering, the easiest way to make that happen is to reach out to Sisters Healing Sisters Incorporated on their Facebook page.

“That’s the time when most homeless people or people in need are forgotten about so that’s why we do it on the holidays," Taylor said.

"So they know we do care about them, we want them to have a good meal, and we invite them into our family.

She said it’s about more than making sure everyone has a hot meal and warm clothes, it’s about making sure everyone knows they matter.

