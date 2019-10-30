VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Norfolk man pleaded guilty for a November 1999 Virginia Beach robbery a year after claiming his innocence.

This all starts in November 1999 when a man robbed a cashier and shot them in the shoulder behind the Asia Grocery store off of Virginia Beach Boulevard. The robber got away with two dollars but left behind bullet casings and a ski mask.

An employee, Dat Loung, was taking trash out at a business in the 5400 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard in Virginia Beach around 7 p.m. on November 29, 1999.

Court documents say Lee stood near the trash cans and said, "Boo!" to Loung. He ignored Lee and went back into the store to get more trash.

When Loung took out the second load of trash, Lee approached him with a ski mask on and pointed a gun at him, demanding money.

Loung gave Lee two dollars. Lee then put the gun to the back of Loung's head and began searching his pockets. There was a struggle for the gun before Lee shot Loung in the shoulder. As he ran away, he fired four more shots, one of which grazed Loung's right thigh.

The ski mask and the casings were collected as evidence and DNA was taken from around the mouth of the ski masl.

Virginia Beach police sent the mask to the Division of Forensics Science, but a DNA profile wasn't developed until 2016. It was resubmitted due to 'changes' in the National DNA Index System, and police got a match.

The DNA was a match to a New York inmate, Clifford (Gilford) Lee.

Lee was behind bars in New York on a manslaughter charge that he pleaded guilty too.

After he was finished serving his sentence in New York, Lee was arrested for the robbery and flown back to Hampton Roads for the robbery.

In an interview with 13News Now in 2018, Lee said he was living with family in Hampton Roads at the time of the robbery.

"I'm an innocent man," he said from behind bars in 2018. "Don't judge a book by its cover. I made a mistake, but I paid the price for that mistake. just, don't judge me."

But Lee, now 37, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, October 30.

After pleading guilty to Malicious Wounding, Robbery, Use of a Firearm and Unlawful Wounding in the Commission of a Felony, Lee was sentenced to 48 years in prison. The judge suspended 32 years and five months leaving Lee with 15 years and seven months to serve.

When Lee was arrested in 2018, 13News Now spoke to the victim, who was 25 at the time of the robbery.

“I actually gave up on the case,” said Dat Loung. “I got a call July 4. I didn’t think they would ever solve it. I think it will help solve more cases.”