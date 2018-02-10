VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — D'Angelo Michael Sturd, 24-years-old formerly from Norfolk, was sentenced to 31 years in prison with 13 suspended for Carjacking, Use of a Firearm, Tampering with a Fire Suppression System and Violation of Probation leaving 18 years to serve.

In March of 2016, a Virginia Beach woman posted her son's car to sell on OfferUp, a buying and selling app. Sturd contacted the woman saying he was interested in buying the car. After she gave Sturd her address, he arrived at the house on foot to test drive the car.

The woman's son went for a ride around the neighborhood with Sturd, and directed Sturd back to the house. Sturd threw an envelope at the son and told him the money for the car was in it; when he went to check, Sturd pointed a gun at him and told him to get out. The door wouldn't open so the son climbed through the window and Sturd took off.

The victims called the police and Sturd was eventually captured.

While Sturd was in jail, he broke the sprinkler head in his cell flooding the cell. Deputies found Sturd rolling around in the water naked and laughing.

