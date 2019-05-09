VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — DOWNLOAD: 13News Now App

Visitation has been suspended for Friday, Sept. 6 for both the Virginia Beach Correctional Center and the Norfolk City Jail.

Both jails will be sheltering in place throughout the duration of Hurricane Dorian and they have supplies and generators on hand in case of power outages, said Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kathy Hieatt and Norfolk City Jail spokeswoman Deanne LeBlanc.

In addition to visitation being suspended, 811 meals will be rescheduled automatically at the Norfolk jail and in Virginia Beach Hieatt said inmates may have their Canteen deliveries delayed.

