Necropsy performed to determine what killed endangered North Atlantic right whale

The NOAA Director of Protected Resources said with only 350 North Atlantic right whales left in the world, this examination process is critical.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For several hours Tuesday, a team of about 30 researchers examined every inch of a North Atlantic right whale that washed ashore on Sunday.

"You never think they are so big until you sit so close to one, and you are like, 'Whoa, it’s huge,'" said spectator Amanda Burnside.

This is the fourth whale to die in Virginia this year, according to NOAA officials.

“I just couldn’t believe this happened again," said spectator Lucia Beltz.

It’s the second death in Virginia Beach, in less than a week. Beltz watched crews perform a necropsy on a humpback whale last week, near First Landing State Park.

“Sad experience, but it has been amazing learning," Beltz said.

RIGHT NOW: A crew of about 30 researchers are conducting a necropsy on the North Atlantic Right Whale that washed ashore in Virginia Beach. They are taking lab samples and examining the carcass to determine what killed him. @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/ZK5ur9EYwL — Allison Bazzle 13News Now (@13AllisonBazzle) February 14, 2023

NOAA Director of Protected Resources, Kim Damon-Randell, said with only 350 North Atlantic right whales left in the world, this examination process is critical.

“[There are] only about 70 reproducing females, so they are very endangered," Damon-Randell said. "So this is a really unique opportunity to learn more about what is happening to them.”

So far, she said crews determined the whale is a 20-year-old, 43-foot male, and they believe it died a few days before washing ashore.

“In general, these animals are not living long enough to die of natural causes. It’s usually a human-induced cause like vessel strikes or entanglement," Damon-Randell said.

Beltz is eager to learn what cause of death the lab results find for both whales.

“I don’t want to assume anything until I actually learn the facts and that takes time, I know we all want answers right away," Beltz said.

Crews buried the whale right on the beach by the dunes.