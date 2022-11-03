Bomb threat reported at Ocean Lakes High School

The threat was called into the Virginia Beach Police Department, who immediately put extra precautions in place, including upping security at the school.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The all-clear has been given at Ocean Lakes High School in Virginia Beach, after it was placed under lockdown Friday morning because of a bomb threat.

Virginia Beach school officials said the threat was called into the Virginia Beach Police Department, who immediately put extra precautions in place, including upping security at the school.

Investigators determined the threat was not credible and the school is back to normal operations.

Ocean Lakes Principal Clair LeBlanc sent out the following message to families Friday morning:

Good morning, Ocean Lakes High School families and staff-

You may have noticed or heard about a large police presence at the school today, and I want to explain why.

Early this morning, a bomb threat was called into the Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD). Our office staff immediately responded with the appropriate protocols, including contacting the Office of Safe Schools and working with the VBPD. It was quickly determined that the threat was unsubstantiated, students were safe and instruction continued as usual.

We thank the VBPD for the immediate response and support.

Families, please talk with your children tonight about the role they play in keeping our school safe. Any threats made, even those meant as jokes, will lead to disciplinary action and even potential criminal charges. If they ever see or hear something suspicious, whether at school or in the neighborhood, please encourage them to find an administrator or staff member immediately and report their concerns. In short, if they see something, say something.