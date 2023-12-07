Businesses damaged in Virginia Beach Oceanfront fire grapple with loss

After a three-alarm fire damaged several businesses at the Oceanfront, one of them wonders what's next.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Businesses are starting to pick up the pieces after a massive fire broke out at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Tuesday night.

The fire broke out at the T-Shirt Factory on 2610 Atlantic Avenue, according to a spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Firefighters began working around 5:30 p.m., but the fire spread to neighboring businesses a little over an hour later.

The fire badly damaged the T-Shirt Factory, the Maple Tree Pancake & Waffle House, King of the Sea Restaurant, and Lyfestyle Meals. All occupants were accounted for and safe, but the severity of the damage is hitting businesses hard.

So far, two of the affected businesses have taken to social media to address what happened, and what's next.

Maple Tree Pancake House

The Maple Tree Pancake House is a breakfast and lunch restaurant on Atlantic Avenue, and suffered heavy damage in the fire. The store was closed when the fire started, according to a Facebook post, and everyone is okay.

However, the restaurant wrote that it was a "total loss."

"42 years in business and it's gone just like that," the post said.

The family-owned breakfast stop opened in 1981. The restaurant said it appreciates all the messages of support and is thankful for the 42 years of business, but wrote, "...as to what's next, we're not sure."

Lyfestyle Meals

Lyfestyle Meals is a fresh meal prep company based at the Oceanfront. The business made a Facebook post Tuesday night saying it will be closed until further notice.

According to the post, the company will be working with all paid customers to get them refunds and make sure they don't receive any extra charges until they better understand the building's condition.

The business also thanked the Virginia Beach firefighters battling the fire, and the supportive community that helped build its brand.

Virginia Beach Restaurant Association

The Virginia Beach Restaurant Association (VBRA) also left a message of support for The Maple Tree Pancake House, King of the Sea and the T-Shirt Factory on Facebook.