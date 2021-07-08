'Just praying for clear skies' | Vacationers at the Oceanfront rained out as Elsa moves through

It was a little bit unusual, seeing the Oceanfront – usually packed with visitors this time of year – practically empty.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Oceanfront looked almost bare Thursday. Tropical Storm Elsa brought in gusty winds and downpours, all enough to temporarily halt swimming in the water.

Though an eerie feeling fell on Virginia Beach, that did not stop Isabella Webster and her family from watching the waves.

“Just praying for clear skies,” said Webster. They planned their visit well in advance, not expecting that their first day here would look like this.

“We just came down here for a little vacation,” said Webster, who said she had no idea a tropical storm was coming on Thursday. "Didn’t know anything about it until I got here. I was like, 'What is happening?' But it hasn’t ruined anything yet.”

Webster is staying optimistic. She has a few more days to spend here, unlike a couple we spoke with from North Carolina.

“I was hoping today, even with the bad weather, I could come out and make it work, but they just shut down the beach,” said Cameron Copenhagen.

The weather squashed any plans to hit the waves.

“Yeah, it’s a tropical storm so it makes sense. I tried to tell him, but he didn’t listen. It’s okay. If we can go tomorrow, it’ll be fine. I was scared for him to surf, so I’m kind of happy,” said Amara Titus.

We also noticed families shifting their plans to attractions like indoor skydiving and the aquarium.