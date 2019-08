VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Ferris wheel at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront broke down on Friday night.

The attraction at Atlantic Fun Park became stuck with riders on board around 9:45 p.m. Fire trucks were called out to assist, but no injuries were reported.

The wheel started moving again about an hour later.

It's not clear how many people were stuck on the Ferris wheel, but it did happen on a Friday night at the height of tourist season.