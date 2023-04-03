These Oceanfront playgrounds will soon be removed and replaced.

Two playgrounds will be relocated due to an anticipated increase in foot traffic for upcoming festivals in the future, such as "Something in the Water."

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More changes are coming to the layout of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, and this time it may include your favorite place to spend a sunny afternoon with your children.

On Monday, Virginia Beach officials said in a statement that two playgrounds would be removed and relocated due to an anticipated increase in foot traffic for upcoming festivals in the future, such as "Something in the Water."

“Typically, playgrounds last about 15 years,” Chad Morris, the Planning, Design & Development administrator for Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation, said.

“Though they held up well considering they were subject to a harsher environment than most with the sand, wind and salt air, these two playgrounds have reached the end of their life cycle and it’s time to replace them for safety reasons."

The castle playground at 31st Street by the King Neptune statue will be taken down, and a new one will be built on 35th Street behind the Hilton Vacation Club.

Construction for that playground is expected to be completed by April 10.

The pirate ship playground that was on 10th Street behind the Hampton Inn has been taken down, and a new pirate-themed playground will be installed at 15th Street, north of the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier.