Oceanfront businesses face road construction challenges in addition to COVID-19

An intersection under construction is just another hurdle for the businesses of 19th and Mediterranean.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "We're all kinda joking that we're waiting for the third (thing), because all bad things come in threes."

Beach Bully BBQ GM Morgan Phipps and her staff may have scared the third bad thing off. Their intersection at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront has been surrounded by construction for about a year, sometimes making the restaurant hard to even find.

Before long, the workers on the job became regular customers at the longtime beach staple. Management had signs made, and added directions to the front page of their website.

Perhaps the experience prepared them for the current coronavirus pandemic. Soon after guidelines and closures set in, Bully outfitted its website with an online ordering option and added curbside pickup to its repertoire.

The entire staff is back up and working again, even taking on workers from the restaurant's temporarily unused catering arm.