Four men accused of shootings at Virginia Beach Oceanfront indicted by grand jury

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Four men accused of contributing to shootings at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront in March were indicted by a grand jury on Monday.

Officials with the Virginia Beach Commonwealth attorney’s office confirmed each of them is facing six charges.

Police said the first shots fired at the Oceanfront on March 26 came from the four men.

Ahmon Adams, Devon Dorsey jr., and Nyquez Baker each face four counts of malicious wounding, one count of use of a firearm and one count of reckless handling of a firearm.

Raswell Steverson faced the same four counts of malicious wounding and another count of possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

In September, the four men watched hours of video and heard testimony from two people who were shot that night.

The surveillance video shows people taking cover under cars and running away. Police said the shootings happened on 19th street and Atlantic avenue.

The Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney’s Office officials say Baker, Dorsey, and Adams have an attorney’s hearing on Thursday. Then, the three will get new attorneys and schedule dates for their trials.