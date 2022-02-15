'We can help you navigate' | Office in Virginia Beach dedicated to helping small business owners

After opening about two years ago, the SWaM Business Office in Virginia Beach remains a key resource for business owners in the city and greater Hampton Roads area.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As the landscape of today's entrepreneurs diversifies, there's a resource in Virginia Beach specifically designed to help small business owners, women and minority groups navigate the industry.

“We’re here to assist the small business community," said Lavera Tolentino, procurement administrator with the SWaM Business Office. "We can help you navigate."

The office assists by offering free information and training sessions for a range of topics, such as growing, marketing or best practices for businesses.

Another main objective is to help with the procurement of Virginia Beach city contracts.

Tolentino told 13News Now that their clientele includes a mix of new and legacy business owners, "to coach, mentor and educate them on that procurement process.”

She added that they work with businesses from all over the Seven Cities — not just Virginia Beach.

The SWaM Business Office, located at The HIVE in Town Center, opened about two years ago as a direct result of the 2018 disparity study.