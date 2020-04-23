Offshore wind turbines on their way to Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Parts for Dominion Energy's planned offshore wind project are making their way across the globe.
They're being built in Germany -- shipped through Denmark -- and are now on their way to Canada.
Work on the first two wind turbines is expected to begin this summer. When completed, they'll be pumping power from about 27-miles offshore of Virginia Beach.
Ørsted, a power company based in Denmark, will lease a portion of the Portsmouth Marine Terminal for offshore wind staging materials and equipment.
The turbines are part of Governor Ralph Northam's plans to have Virginia run on renewable energy. Last year he enactive Executive Order 43, which sets new statewide clean energy goals for the Commonwealth, including having 30 percent of Virginia’s electric system powered from renewable sources by 2030, and 100 percent of electricity coming from carbon-free sources by 2050.