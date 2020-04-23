Offshore wind turbines on their way to Virginia

Construction of the wind turbines will begin this summer, 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Parts for Dominion Energy's planned offshore wind project are making their way across the globe.

They're being built in Germany -- shipped through Denmark -- and are now on their way to Canada.

Work on the first two wind turbines is expected to begin this summer. When completed, they'll be pumping power from about 27-miles offshore of Virginia Beach.

Ørsted, a power company based in Denmark, will lease a portion of the Portsmouth Marine Terminal for offshore wind staging materials and equipment.