VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Governor Ralph Northam announced on Thursday that DroneUp, a web and mobile platform for on-demand drone pilot services, will be adding new jobs to Virginia Beach.

The company will invest $130,000 to expanding its headquarters. It said it would crate 41 news job's in Virginia's largest city.

DroneUp connects drone clients with qualified drone pilots through its Mission Match™️ process, in-app and on the web. The company delivers on-demand services to commercial, government, and military organizations and addresses critical airspace safety oversight. DroneUp is committed to providing a comprehensive network of pilots while maintaining a steadfast commitment to safety and responsible operations.

“The soaring success of innovative companies like DroneUp is a reflection of the many competitive advantages available to unmanned systems companies in Virginia,” said Governor Northam. “With the second-highest concentration of tech workers in the nation, renowned training programs, and a strong talent pipeline, Virginia is well-suited to be a leader in this skyrocketing industry. We are thrilled that DroneUp is reinvesting in the Commonwealth and helping to propel the Hampton Roads economy forward.”

Click here to learn more about DroneUp.

RELATED: International tourism to Virginia reaches record level

RELATED: Virginia schools awarded $6 million for new school security equipment grants