On the hunt for toilet paper? This church is holding a drive-thru handout

Essential Church in Virginia Beach is planning on providing some essentials to visitors on Thursday!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Running low on TP?  A church in Virginia Beach plans to help people restock!

Essential Church in Virginia Beach is holding another drive-thru toilet paper giveaway on Thursday, April 23. The church will provide up to eight rolls per car from 5 to 6 p.m., until supplies run out.

The church even says it has a "creative way" to get you your toilet paper with no human interaction necessary. The church held a successful toilet paper giveaway last month where the rolls were given to visitors via a long pole.

The handout will be done at the church, which is located at 4020 Ware Neck Drive in Virginia Beach.

