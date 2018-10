VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WVEC) — A construction worker was struck by a vehicle that was in a work zone.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. on Sunday. The worker was on I-64 westbound at Indian River Road when struck. According to Virginia State Police, the incident resulted in a fatality.

Troopers are currently investigating, but traffic should not be affected.

