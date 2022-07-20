One dead, one injured after shooting at Virginia Beach apartment complex

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man injured Wednesday morning.
According to dispatch, police got the call to respond to the 5600 block of Lone Holly Lane at 12:28 a.m.
That's the Baker Woods Apartments, which are right off of Newtown Road.
When police got there, they found two men who had been shot.
One man died on the way to the hospital, and the other is now in stable condition.
Their names haven't been released at this time, and there is not yet any available suspect information.
If you know anything, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.