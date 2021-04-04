Two individuals arrested following triple shooting on Hiawatha Dr. in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach police said Devoll D. James Jr., 20, and Jarquavivus M. Webb, 19, were arrested for a shooting that happened in the 1600 block of Hiawatha Dr.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police said two people were arrested and are facing multiple charges after a triple shooting left one man dead and two others injured Saturday night.

Devoll Deshamp James Jr., 20, from Virginia Beach, was arrested and charged with murder. His other charges include shooting into an occupied vehicle, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and two counts of aggravated malicious wounding.

Officers said 19-year-old Jarquavivus Markell Webb from Virginia Beach, was also arrested and charged with robbery. The additional charges include the attempt to commit a non-capital offense and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Police said they got the call Saturday, April 3 around 10:08 p.m. about a shooting in the 1600 block of Hiawatha Dr.

When they got there, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound and two other victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Emergency Medical Services transported two of the victims to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.