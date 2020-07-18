x
One man dead, woman seriously hurt after domestic incident in Virginia Beach home

Police said a male suspect was found dead inside the home. The woman is in the hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are investigating a domestic incident on Saturday morning that left one man dead and a woman in the hospital fighting for her life.

Police were called around 5:36 a.m. to a domestic situation in the 2700 block of Alameda Drive.

Officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.

Police said a male suspect was found dead inside the home.

Virginia Beach police are not searching for any other suspects.

The case remains under investigation by the department’s Homicide Unit.

