One man dead, woman seriously hurt after domestic incident in Virginia Beach home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are investigating a domestic incident on Saturday morning that left one man dead and a woman in the hospital fighting for her life.

Police were called around 5:36 a.m. to a domestic situation in the 2700 block of Alameda Drive.

Officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.

Police said a male suspect was found dead inside the home.

Virginia Beach police are not searching for any other suspects.