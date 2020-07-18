One man dead, woman seriously hurt after domestic incident in Virginia Beach home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are investigating a domestic incident on Saturday morning that left one man dead and a woman in the hospital fighting for her life.
Police were called around 5:36 a.m. to a domestic situation in the 2700 block of Alameda Drive.
Officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.
Police said a male suspect was found dead inside the home.
Virginia Beach police are not searching for any other suspects.
The case remains under investigation by the department’s Homicide Unit.