VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Investigators are still working to learn more about a single-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach Friday afternoon where the one person died.

Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Mill Landing Road just after 4 p.m. to check on the crash.

Once they got to the scene, they found the single occupant of the vehicle unresponsive and partially submerged in water.

There is a creek near the crash scene.

Medics pronounced the crash victim dead at the scene. Police say speed isn't being considered as a factor in the crash.

No other information has been released at this time.

