Man dies in house fire in Virginia Beach overnight

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One person has died after a house fire in Virginia Beach overnight. Fire officials confirmed the victim was an adult male.

Virginia Beach Fire Department responded around 12:08 a.m. Friday to a report of a house fire in the 1600 block of Mill Landing Road. That's near Princess Anne Road.

Fire crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from the back of the home. An adult male died inside the house as a result of the fire.

Officials said they do not know the age of the victim. There were several cats in the house but it is unknown how many survived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal's Office and the Virginia Beach Police Department.