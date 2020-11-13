One person, one firefighter taken to hospital after crews battle Virginia Beach house fire

Crews responded to a structure fire at 3529 Stancil Street.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A house is a loss after a fire damaged it Thursday night, Virginia Beach Fire Department said.

Crews responded around 9:57 p.m. to a structure fire at 3529 Stancil Street. That's off of South Rosemont Road.

VBFD crews found fire coming from the front of a home. Three residents and three pets were in the house when the fire started.

The fire was out by 10:23 p.m.

One firefighter and one resident were treated for injuries and taken to the hospital.

The front of the house was heavily damaged. All three people and the three pets are displaced and will be helped by the Red Cross.