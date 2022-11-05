x
Virginia Beach

One person seriously hurt after shooting on Staghorn Dr. in Virginia Beach

According to police, detectives are actively searching for the suspect, and they ask people to avoid the area.
Credit: Angelique Arintok 13News Now

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One person is seriously injured following a shooting in a Virginia Beach neighborhood Saturday night. 

According to police, the shooting happened in the 4600 block of Staghorn Drive. 

The Virginia Beach Police Department shared a social media post about the incident around 6:30 p.m. 

One person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, said a department spokesperson. 

We're told detectives are actively searching for a suspect, and they ask people to avoid the area. 

There is no further information at this time. 

Anyone with information can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. 

 

