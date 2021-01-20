One person shot near Haygood area in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are looking for answers after a shooting happened near Haygood Rd, leaving one person hospitalized.
Virginia Beach Police Department were called on Wednesday, Jan. 20, about a shooting that occurred in the 4800 block of Peach Creek Lane.
Police said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their visible gunshot wound. There are no details on the victim's condition at this time.
Detectives are currently investigating the incident and will update it as more details become available.