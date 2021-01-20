One person shot near Haygood area in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach police are searching for answers after an adult victim was shot between Haygood Road and Wesleyan Drive.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are looking for answers after a shooting happened near Haygood Rd, leaving one person hospitalized.

Virginia Beach Police Department were called on Wednesday, Jan. 20, about a shooting that occurred in the 4800 block of Peach Creek Lane.

VBPD Investigating a shooting in the 4800 block of Peach Creek Lane. 1 adult victim has been transported to a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. Detectives are actively working this incident, more to follow as information becomes available. @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) January 20, 2021

Police said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their visible gunshot wound. There are no details on the victim's condition at this time.