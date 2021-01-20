x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Virginia Beach

One person shot near Haygood area in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach police are searching for answers after an adult victim was shot between Haygood Road and Wesleyan Drive.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Police line do not cross tape background

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are looking for answers after a shooting happened near Haygood Rd, leaving one person hospitalized.

Virginia Beach Police Department were called on Wednesday, Jan. 20, about a shooting that occurred in the 4800 block of Peach Creek Lane.

Police said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their visible gunshot wound. There are no details on the victim's condition at this time. 

Detectives are currently investigating the incident and will update it as more details become available.

Related Articles