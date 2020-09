Someone was shot near a set of apartments that's not far from Virginia Wesleyan University. That person's injuries weren't life-threatening.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are working to learn what led up to a shooting in Virginia Beach that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers were called to the 5900 block of Margate Avenue on Thursday. That's not far from Virginia Wesleyan University.

They say one person was shot, but the victim's injuries aren't severe.