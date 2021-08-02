One person taken to hospital, one dog dies after house fire in Virginia Beach

One woman was taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation. The fire happened in the 1000 block of Neptune Avenue.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Fire Department crews responded to a house fire early Monday morning.

The call came in around 4 a.m. of a report of a house fire in the 1000 block of Neptune Avenue. That's in the Macdonald Park subdivision.

Crews saw heavy fire coming from the front of the house when they arrived at the scene.

All the residents of the home and their pets were able to evacuate. Unfortunately, one dog died, fire officials said.

No firefighter injuries have been reported at this time. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Virginia Beach Fire Marshal’s office.