Virginia Beach disaster relief team heading to Gulf Coast in preparation of Ida

Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall Sunday. Operation Blessing is deploying a U.S. Disaster Relief Team in advance, ahead of the storm.

Disaster relief efforts are in the works, as Hurricane Ida makes its way to the Gulf Coast.

A non-profit organization, Operation Blessing said it will be sending a crew to its warehouse in Bristol, Tennesee to be on standby for Ida. The hurricane is expected to make landfall with the potential of seriously impacting Louisiana.

The advance team will leave from Virginia Beach early Sunday morning with an equipment caravan. They are also hauling a construction trailer, work order tailer and several trucks to support the mission.

There will be truckloads of drinking water sent to Mandeville, LA and Cleveland, TX. Other supplies will also be sent as needed.

Anthony Lloyd, Senior Director of U.S. Disaster Relief along with other team members will head to TN to prepare for the storm as well.

The team will communicate with its partners across LA including Houma, Slidell, Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Galiano. Those areas are expected to be impacted.

The crew plans to closely monitor the storm, and head out to the impacted areas once it has passed.

In 2005, Operation Blessing helped with disaster relief efforts in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina struck the area. They spent more than two years helping with the recovery needed there.